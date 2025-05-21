Malton & Norton golfer Carol Simpson earns national Ann Howard Trophy victory

Carol Simpson (Malton & Norton) was the worthy winner of the Ann Howard Trophy (Over 60s) after a comeback win over Kim Morris (Sundridge Park) in the final of the English Senior Women's Amateur Championship at The Nottinghamshire Golf Club over the weekend.

Morris was 2-up through 7 and it stayed that way till the 12th, where Simpson was given her birdie putt, and the tie was all-square after Simpson parred the 14th.

A gimme birdie for Morris on 15 saw her edge back ahead but Simpson parred 16.

On 17, Morris hit trees right and fell behind for the first time in the match, and despite Simpson almost going in the water with her second shot on 18, Morris’ approach trickled into a greenside bunker as pars for both meant that Simpson edged the contest to win the title 1-up.

It was a wonderful turnaround from the Malton & Norton golfer, who looked set to exit the event as she was 3-down with three holes to play in the quarter-finals, only for her playing partner to miss a short putt.

Simpson said: "It was tough. I'd been down all the way round till the 17th where the tide turned. I dug deep and stayed patient. Kim played so steadily and I was thinking she had to make a mistake soon and eventually she did so I snuck in.

"My heart was in my mouth for my second shot on the 18th! The pond was in play but thankfully it clung onto the rough so I wedged it up, two-putted and it was just enough, so I'm over the moon! The champagne is on ice as we speak!

"People have probably been thinking why have I still got my jersey on when the sun is out, but when you're playing well, you never change anything, so I kept it on and it kept me lucky!"

Yorkshire’s Jake Sowden lifted the Berkshire Trophy on Sunday after finishing one shot clear of fellow Englishmen Oliver Toyer and Joe Buenfeld.

