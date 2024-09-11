Malton & Norton golfer Emma Brown seals a hat-trick of Senior Women’s County Champion of Champions wins PHOTO BY LEADERBOARD PHOTOGRAPHY

​Yorkshire's Emma Brown made it three Senior Women's County Champion of Champions titles in three years following an impressive win at Woodhall Spa's Bracken Course.

The 52-year-old was the only woman to shoot under par across the two days, as scores of 73 (+1) and 70 (-2) saw her win the title, meaning she has won the event all three times she has featured in it.

Brown held a two-shot advantage after Saturday's first round but back-to-back birdies on holes 11 and 12 on Sunday saw her take an unassailable lead before she strolled home to win the tournament by a whopping eight shots.

Joanne Morris-Bourne (Leicestershire & Rutland) and Lisa Cullinan (Warwickshire) finished second and third respectively.

Malton & Norton golfer Brown said: “It's the third time I've played and the third I've won, so I have been very lucky. I've enjoyed three good weekends down here!

"I’m happy to have enjoyed 36 holes around here again, had some great company playing, and to play well on the Bracken is always nice especially with those interesting greens. I holed a few putts which was nice today.

“I was fairly consistent, I birdied 11 and 12, and 12 I usually make a mess of, so that was a bonus. I felt I made a few shots up there, then played steady from there.

"It's back to work tomorrow, and then scratch finals on Tuesday, so it's all go at this time of year!"

