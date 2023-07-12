SCGC Captain Neil Thompson presents Matthew Steel and Rob Gretton with their prizes

Members and visitors were greeted with an immaculately presented course but a strong gusty wind made for tough scoring.

Setting the early pace on Saturday was Gary Dixon, his nett 70 looked like giving him the overnight lead until a pair of excellent nett 69's from defending champion Andy Noble and Andrew Harris saw them taking the top two positions into Sunday’s round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The best gross score of the day was a 75 by club champion Sean Burrows. The prize for the best score by a player with a handicap index of 16.3 or above went to Phil Cappleman with a nett 68.

The cut for Sunday's round was made at nett 78, this gave all the surviving 36 players a realistic chance of posting a low score and putting pressure on the last groups.

That player was Matthew Steel, a superb nett 69 to go with his nett 74 from Saturday gave him a two-round total of one-under-par, 143. As scores were posted, it became apparent that Steel might hold on and take the trophy.

With just two groups to finish it looked like only Zack Roberts, Dixon, Burrows or Noble could deny Matthew.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roberts posted a solid nett 74 to go with his first round 72 and a two-round total of 146. Next in was Burrows, needing a nett 71 to tie, Sean managed another excellent round of nett 72, just one short of the lead.

That left Dixon needing a nett 72 and Noble a nett 73 to pip Steel, neither could meet their target, this meant that the latter was crowned as the winner of the 2023 South Cliff Classic.

The best gross score of the day was posted by Shaun Smith with a 75, Jeff McDonald taking the 16.3+ prize with a nett 72.

The ‘Plate’ competition which runs alongside the Classic was won by Rob Gretton with an excellent nett 66, the gross prize was won by Shaun Smith with a two-round total of 154.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 16.3+ handicap index prize for higher handicap players was won by Phil Cappleman with a two-round total of 146.