New captain Neil Thompson’s Drive-in is a big hit​ at South Cliff Golf Club

South Cliff Golf Club Captain Neil Thompson celebrated the start of his year with the traditional Captain’s Drive-In, a better-ball medal competition played off the white tees.

By Andy Bloomfield
Published 16th Apr 2023, 07:00 BST- 1 min read
New South Cliff Golf Club Captain Neil Thompson.
New South Cliff Golf Club Captain Neil Thompson.

Despite the recent rain the course played well and scores were low with winning pair Jamie Anderson and Paul Dack taking the honours.

With a shotgun start all players finished together and were treated by the captain to a roast pork dinner, followed by the highlight of the day, the Captain’s Drive-In.

A huge crowd watched as Thompson drove off from the first tee with a vintage Persimmon Driver. All players had marked where they thought his drive would finish, Thompson hit the ball sweetly 160 yards down the fairway leaving lucky member Lee Ridsdale winning the prize with the correct spot.