George Rowell, 7, with the US Kids European Championship runners-up trophy.

Scarborough South Cliff GC junior and Scarborough College student George Rowell earned second spot in the US Kids European Championship having qualified by winning the British and Ireland Wee Wonders 2024 Championship.

George turned seven a few days before the tournament so competed in the 7 & Under category at Longniddry Golf Club.

The tournament attracts the best junior golfers in the world, this year there were 640 young golfers from 57 different country’s taking part.

Dad Craig Rowell said: “George’s aim for the week was to be competitive and see if he could get close to the top players.

George Rowell signing the cards at the US Kids European Championship in East Lothian.

“The tournament is played over three days, three rounds of nine holes.

"For the first round George was paired with Ethan Yung from London and Max Artner from Austria. After a nervous start George picked up three shots over the last three holes to finish the round on 35, 1 under par and leading the tournament by one shot.”

On Day 2, the leaders go out last and George was paired with Harry Sandqvist from Sweden and Harley Botham from Ireland.

Craig added: “The standard of golf from all three was superb and George scored eight pars and a birdie for another round of 35 -1, putting George on 2 under for the tournament. George was joined by Pietro Salvati from Italy at the top of the leaderboard, who were both two shots clear of the chasing pack that included the top players in junior golf in this age group, Harry from Sweden, Poyraz from Dubai and Matias from Spain.

“In the final round George played with Pietro and Harry. George and Pietro both put their tee shots to 4 feet on the par 3 2nd hole, Pietro sunk the putt for a birdie as George’s slipped by only making a par.

"Pietro stayed just in front until George eagled the par 5 5th hole. With the scores level George’s tee shot on the 6th found the deep fairway bunker, George had to play out sideways, eventually making a bogey.

"Pietro birdied the 7th to go two in front, but George was not going to give up.

"On the par 4 8th hole George’s second shot hit the pin but didn’t drop leaving a tap in birdie.

"George was now a shot behind playing the last. On the last hole George’s tee shot drifted right finding the rough, he knocked it out and saved his par, but Pietro holed an eight-foot putt for birdie to finish two shots clear of George.

“George, the ultimate sportsman, congratulated Pietro but deep down was really disappointed with the result and had to be consoled by his Mum and Dad.

"George became a bit of a favourite not only from the local members but the other competitor’s families, receiving plenty of words of encouragement on the standard of his performance and the way he conducted himself over the three days at only seven years old.

"During the presentation George picked up a nice trophy for finishing second and realised there was a lot of children there that would have loved to be where he was.

"He has also qualified for the World Junior Championships at Pinehurst, North Carolina in August, he now has the confidence he can go to America and win.”