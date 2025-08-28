Scarborough star George Rowell, 7, finishes second in World Golf Championships

Seven-year-old George Rowell finished second in his age category at the US Kids World Golf Championship at Pinehurst.

The Scarborough College student headed to America, having qualified for the US Kids Golf World Championships after winning the 2024 British & Ireland Wee Wonders.

Proud dad Craig said: "The tournament was held in Pinehurst, North Carolina, home to the US Open, and George was to play three rounds of nine holes at Mid Pines in the boys 7, the only UK player against the 104 other top seven-year-old boys from around the world.

"There were 20 Europeans, 20 Internationals and large team of Americans, all of which had to qualify to take their place.

"George played a couple of practice rounds which gave him the chance to get used to the conditions. The weather was really hot 34/38 degrees, but it was the humidity which ranged from 80% to 90% that was the problem.

“The fairways were soft with no run on the ball, the grass was Bermuda, so he had to adjust his short game, and reading the grain on the lightning-fast greens was something new to George, but Mid Pines Golf course was fantastic.

“George had a lunchtime round 1 tee time with US pair Grant Stapleton and Duncan Little, and had a steady round with a birdie at the 4th, an unfortunate bogey at the 7th and a birdie at the 8th. An opening 35, -1 put George third and playing with the leaders on day two.

“The tournament was led by Phillipines ace Mikell Zachary Guico, after chipping in twice for 2 eagles finishing his 1st round on -4 and Florida’s Duncan Little, -2, in second.

“Day two and George again played some steady golf with birdies at the 4th and 7th, only to drop a shot at the last after hitting a fantastic shot from the pine needles.

George’s favourite golfer is Seve Ballesteros, he found a gap in the trees his caddie couldn’t see and coolly played from the pine needles between the trees to find the green only to mis-judge the grain on the green and 3 putt, he deserved a par.

Another round of 35 kept George third, a shot behind Duncan and four behind ‘Zac’.

Day 3 brought heavy rain, George is used to playing golf in the rain and thought this might give him the advantage.

There were some really good golfers towards the top of the leader board with Italian Pietro Salvati, who just beat George at this year’s European Championship, Poyraz Kocagozoglu, from Dubai, who is always in the mix and Nikita Elchaninov, last year’s World Champion from Russia, only a few shots back.

“George, Zac and Duncan all started a little nervous, each dropping a shot at the first.

“George followed with three straight pars looking like he was enjoying the rain and was now only two off the lead in second place. Playing the tricky 5th hole, the rain stopped, and the momentum seemed to change.

"George had 2 six-foot putts for birdies at the 5th and 6th that agonisingly ran by the hole and then a poor putt on the 7th resulted in a bogey, Zac had restored his lead to 3.

With 2 holes to play George was worried about the players behind him as it looked like Pietro Salvati was playing really well.

“Both George and Zac made par at the 8th, but Zac stole the show with a birdie at the last for the win, George tapped in for par to secure second.

“George congratulated Zac and his family and has made some great golfing friends from around the world. During the presentation George picked up a nice glass trophy for second.

“George was the only player from the UK to finish in the top five in any age category for the tournament and second was the highest finish for a boy from the UK for 20 years.

“George has a dream and can take encouragement that a few years ago a young boy from New Jersey called Scottie Scheffler at a similar age to George finished fourth and is now world number 1.”