South Cliff golf captains club together to raise over £4,800 for charities​

South Cliff Golf Club Lady Captain Ali Lockwood and Club Captain Neil Thompson are delighted to have raised over £4,800 for a variety of charities during their year in office at the club.

Ali Lockwood, left, and Neil Thompson, right, have raised over £4,800 for charities.

Pictured, right, with Lockwood and Thompson, gratefully receiving their share of the Joint Captains’ charity efforts for 2023 are, from Yorkshire Coast Sight Support, Peter Grant and Frank Scales who received a total of £1285.25 and Jo Larkin from the Rainbow Centre who received £1,540.

In addition, a £2,000 donation was made to the Salvation Army.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All this money was raised from the club quizzes, charity fundraising events and a number of kind personal donations in all came to an amazing total of £4,825.25

This was one of our highlights of the year in office.

The captains said: “It was wonderful to meet with Peter, Frank and Jo and hear about all their hard work supporting some of the most needy and vulnerable people in our borough.