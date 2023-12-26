News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING

South Cliff golf captains club together to raise over £4,800 for charities​

South Cliff Golf Club Lady Captain Ali Lockwood and Club Captain Neil Thompson are delighted to have raised over £4,800 for a variety of charities during their year in office at the club.
By Andy Bloomfield
Published 26th Dec 2023, 08:00 GMT
Ali Lockwood, left, and Neil Thompson, right, have raised over £4,800 for charities.Ali Lockwood, left, and Neil Thompson, right, have raised over £4,800 for charities.
Ali Lockwood, left, and Neil Thompson, right, have raised over £4,800 for charities.

Pictured, right, with Lockwood and Thompson, gratefully receiving their share of the Joint Captains’ charity efforts for 2023 are, from Yorkshire Coast Sight Support, Peter Grant and Frank Scales who received a total of £1285.25 and Jo Larkin from the Rainbow Centre who received £1,540.

In addition, a £2,000 donation was made to the Salvation Army.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

All this money was raised from the club quizzes, charity fundraising events and a number of kind personal donations in all came to an amazing total of £4,825.25

Most Popular

This was one of our highlights of the year in office.

The captains said: “It was wonderful to meet with Peter, Frank and Jo and hear about all their hard work supporting some of the most needy and vulnerable people in our borough.

"On behalf of South Cliff Golf Club we are so pleased to support them.”

Related topics:Peter GrantRainbow Centre