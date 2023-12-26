South Cliff golf captains club together to raise over £4,800 for charities
Pictured, right, with Lockwood and Thompson, gratefully receiving their share of the Joint Captains’ charity efforts for 2023 are, from Yorkshire Coast Sight Support, Peter Grant and Frank Scales who received a total of £1285.25 and Jo Larkin from the Rainbow Centre who received £1,540.
In addition, a £2,000 donation was made to the Salvation Army.
All this money was raised from the club quizzes, charity fundraising events and a number of kind personal donations in all came to an amazing total of £4,825.25
This was one of our highlights of the year in office.
The captains said: “It was wonderful to meet with Peter, Frank and Jo and hear about all their hard work supporting some of the most needy and vulnerable people in our borough.
"On behalf of South Cliff Golf Club we are so pleased to support them.”