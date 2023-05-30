South Cliff Golf Club Captain’s Prize joy for Shane Corcoran
In difficult, misty conditions with the course playing long, members fought for the coveted Rabbit Captain's Prize.
Early starter Shane Corcoran was untroubled by the poor visibility and came in with a very impressive 41 points to dominate the leader board.
The nearest challengers were youngster Jack Brown and veteran John Gibson both on 39 points with Brown taking second place on a countback.
Skipper, himself a previous winner of the competition, provided a lavish complimentary buffet at the half way house which brought a smile to competitors’ faces despite the tough conditions!
The winner of the Associate Prize for lower handicap players was Paul Provins with a score of 41 points.