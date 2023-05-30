News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Anger as This Morning viewers call for show to be ‘taken off air’
UK supermarket price rises ‘hit new high’ due to coffee & chocolate
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding
Hundreds of customers frustrated as Sky broadband goes down across UK
Met Office predict how long UK will enjoy warm weather
Details of Tina Turner’s funeral revealed by former aide

South Cliff Golf Club Captain’s Prize joy for Shane Corcoran

South Cliff Golf Club got their Rabbit season off to a great start as Rabbit captain Barry Skipper hosted the first of the annual Rabbit Stableford competitions.
By Andy Bloomfield
Published 30th May 2023, 07:00 BST- 1 min read
Rabbit Captain Barry Skipper, left, presents the Rabbit Captain's Prize to winner Shane Corcoran.Rabbit Captain Barry Skipper, left, presents the Rabbit Captain's Prize to winner Shane Corcoran.
Rabbit Captain Barry Skipper, left, presents the Rabbit Captain's Prize to winner Shane Corcoran.

In difficult, misty conditions with the course playing long, members fought for the coveted Rabbit Captain's Prize.

Early starter Shane Corcoran was untroubled by the poor visibility and came in with a very impressive 41 points to dominate the leader board.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The nearest challengers were youngster Jack Brown and veteran John Gibson both on 39 points with Brown taking second place on a countback.

Skipper, himself a previous winner of the competition, provided a lavish complimentary buffet at the half way house which brought a smile to competitors’ faces despite the tough conditions!

Most Popular

The winner of the Associate Prize for lower handicap players was Paul Provins with a score of 41 points.

Related topics:Jack Brown