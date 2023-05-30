Rabbit Captain Barry Skipper, left, presents the Rabbit Captain's Prize to winner Shane Corcoran.

In difficult, misty conditions with the course playing long, members fought for the coveted Rabbit Captain's Prize.

Early starter Shane Corcoran was untroubled by the poor visibility and came in with a very impressive 41 points to dominate the leader board.

The nearest challengers were youngster Jack Brown and veteran John Gibson both on 39 points with Brown taking second place on a countback.

Skipper, himself a previous winner of the competition, provided a lavish complimentary buffet at the half way house which brought a smile to competitors’ faces despite the tough conditions!