The South Cliff Golf Club ladies section played a special Coronation event.

Once again playing in inclement weather conditions the competition, a waltz, was reduced to 13 holes.

The winners were Anita Arnold-Forster, Janet Howes and Janet Harrison, runners-up were Judy Locking, Glenis Hoskins and Sue Cockill and in third place were Joy Harris, Gillian Metcalfe and Ann Wrigglesworth.

After play brains were tested with the King Charles quiz, well done to winners Mary Ryan, Karen Blake and Janet Howes .

A very tasty Prosecco afternoon tea was then enjoyed by all after which the prizes were given to the respective winners.

A wonderful start to the Coronation weekend.

The following week the ladies competed for the Challenge cups.

An aggregate competition of two rounds played on Tuesday and Friday in two divisions.

The course was playing long with narrow fairways and fast greens making it a tough test of golf.

The winner of Division One was Alison Lockwood with a first round of 82 and second round of 74 making a total nett score of 156.

The Division Two winner was Melanie Morton, her first round of 79 and second round of 75 giving her a total nett score of 154.

