News you can trust since 1882
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs

Sriwan Forrest snaps up Captain’s Prize at South Cliff Golf Club Lady Captain’s Day

Alison Lockwood’s Lady Captain’s Day got South Cliff Golf Club Captain’s Weekend off to a flying start.
By Andy Bloomfield
Published 4th Jul 2023, 08:00 BST- 1 min read
Alison Lockwood and the winners from her Lady Captain's Day.Alison Lockwood and the winners from her Lady Captain's Day.
Alison Lockwood and the winners from her Lady Captain's Day.

The traditional pre-round crazy putting competition proved popular and was won by Audrey Patterson.

A pre-meal Pimms reception was enjoyed by the ladies where they were entertained by cellist Di Costello.

Then followed lunch and prize presentation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In the main competition, a fantastic 37 points from Sriwan Forrest clinched the Lady Captain's Prize.Other prize winners were;

Most Popular

Division 1: 1st Judy Locking, 2nd Kate Owen, 3rd Diana Wallis

Division 2: 1st Janet Howes, 2nd Glenis Hoskins, 3rd Clare Thompson

Division 3: 1st Judy Craft, 2nd Mary Ryan, 3rd Sue Negus

13 hole comp winner Gwen Dixon.

Best Back 9 Ann Wrigglesworth.

Best Front 9 Joy Harris.

Nearest Pin Anita Arnold-Forster.

Related topics:Division 1