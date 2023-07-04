Sriwan Forrest snaps up Captain’s Prize at South Cliff Golf Club Lady Captain’s Day
The traditional pre-round crazy putting competition proved popular and was won by Audrey Patterson.
A pre-meal Pimms reception was enjoyed by the ladies where they were entertained by cellist Di Costello.
Then followed lunch and prize presentation.
In the main competition, a fantastic 37 points from Sriwan Forrest clinched the Lady Captain's Prize.Other prize winners were;
Division 1: 1st Judy Locking, 2nd Kate Owen, 3rd Diana Wallis
Division 2: 1st Janet Howes, 2nd Glenis Hoskins, 3rd Clare Thompson
Division 3: 1st Judy Craft, 2nd Mary Ryan, 3rd Sue Negus
13 hole comp winner Gwen Dixon.
Best Back 9 Ann Wrigglesworth.
Best Front 9 Joy Harris.
Nearest Pin Anita Arnold-Forster.