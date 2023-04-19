The South Cliff Golf Club lady golfers line up at the Duck Run.

​Congratulations to Sriwan Forrest, who, in extremely windy conditions, was the winner of the first South Cliff Golf Club ladies cup competition of the year, the Daffodil Trophy.

This was donated by past Captain Elizabeth Cornish who also many years ago planted the majority of the daffodils that you can see on the South Cliff GC course today with the help of one of the green keepers.

The runner-up was Anita Arnold Forster.This competition was run in conjunction with the South Cliff ladies section’s first medal of the year.The Division One winner was Anita Arnold-Forster.The Division Two winner Sriwan Forrest.The Division Three winner Ann Wrigglesworth.

After a winter of informal weekly fun competitions the arrival of spring last month signalled the start of more competitive play for the lady golfers, commencing with the popular Duck Run, which was played over 15 holes in teams of three.

This competition was closely contested, and the winners with a score of 72 were Ali Lockwood, Sriwan Forrest and Judy Craft, beating the second-placed team of Anita Arnold-Forster, Mary Ryan and Melanie Morton on the back six.

Third place went to Judy Locking, Susan Negus and Linda Sprintall.

