Teenager Josh Logue nets South Cliff Captain's Medal win

Winner Josh Logue with South Cliff Captain Neil Wrigglesworth

With the white tees pushed back and some tricky pin positions scoring was not easy, only 12 players breaking par despite near perfect weather conditions.

Division Two was won by Sam Hampson with a nett score of 68 and Division One by Paul Risker with the same nett score of 68 but the coveted Captain’s Prize for best nett score of the day went to 17-year-old Josh Logue playing off 12 handicap with a superb nett 67.

Logue got off to a flying start with an excellent front nine that included six pars and two birdies taking him to the turn at 35 gross. He stuttered on the more difficult back nine as many players do but sealed his victory with a great birdie on the par five 18th.

Captain Neil Wrigglesworth said: “It was a wonderful weekend and I’m very pleased it was supported by so many members. To see a popular youngster like Josh win one of the year’s main events is a bonus.”

The first competition of the weekend was the Lady Captain’s Day played in difficult wet and windy conditions on Friday.

Glenis Hopkins won the Lady Captain’s Prize, Alison Lockwood taking the Silver Division and Dorothy Day and Karen Blake the Bronze Divisions.

The 13 Hole Competition winner was Julia Gibson.

Lady Captain Ann Wrigglesworth announced Gloria Pickering would be Lady Captain for 2022 and that Alison Lockwood would be Lady Vice Captain.

The men’s competitions kicked off with the traditional three-man scramble later on Friday afternoon.

Taking the top prize was the team of Ronnie Noble, Andy Noble and Rhys Richings, their nett 51.7 narrowly beating Shaun Smith, Kev Henman and Brian Thompson by 0.1.

Saturday’s Betterball was won by Paul Johnson and Ian Hare, their 64 pipping Barry Moment and Barry Middleton on the back nine.

Members are now looking forward to the Club Championship on August 1, a 36-hole Medal played from the White tees.