Hackness and Scarborough Tennis Club Ladies hot-shots prove too strong for Sledmere rivals

Hackness and Scarborough Tennis Club Ladies A team hot-shots proved too strong for their Sledmere rivals.

The Ladies A team won 5-4 on the road against the Sledmere A team in Division Two.

Julie Boddy and partner Michelle Harrison took two excellent rubbers as did Jean Blenkiron with Jackie Johnson leaving Judy Milburn and her partner Hazel Cross to pick up the vital fifth rubber for a fantastic result leaving the team very happy.

The Ladies B team were at home for their Division Four clash against Sledmere B.

In a rain interrupted match the home team came away with a 6-3 victory.

With some new players and pairings and with Anne Schmuck retiring after falling in the second round this was a good result.

Jen Fell with new partner Sarah Hoff took three rubbers with Sue Crocker and Clare Neville taking two, Anne with partner Gail Kerr took a rubber before retiring.

The Mixed A team had a good 7-2 win in a rain-interrupted match at home to Long Riston in Division Four.

They had a very strong team out with Tom Hunt and Hester Butterworth taking three rubbers as did Steve Jepson and Julie Boddy. Steve Brindle and Judy Milburn added the seventh rubber.

The Mixed B team had their match cancelled due to bad weather.

There was a return to winning ways for the Men’s A team who travelled to Hutton Cranswick and won 5-4 in a must-win match against fellow Division One strugglers.

The experienced Jim Mellor and Steve Mills took most of the credit taking two excellent rubbers.

All the team contributed to the victory as Roger Amstell and Lleyton Scott also took two rubbers with Tom Hunt and Liam Mellor adding the extra vital rubber that should mean the team are safe from the drop.

The Men’s B team played host to Division Two leaders Market Weighton A, and were a little outclassedin a 7-2 loss.

Young Fabian Glassett playing with his father Martin took two very special rubbers. The other home pairs of Bryan Edwards and Mark White and James Draper with Paul Zac battled hard but to no avail.

The Men’s C team were beaten by a similar score at Beeford in Division Four.

With all three pairs losing their first round of matches it was always going to be an uphill struggle.

Steve Brindle with new partner David Flinton started badly but ended up winning two rubbers, one a tie-break. Peter Lee and David Mitchell couldn’t add to the tally but had some close matches including losing a tie-break. Steve Jepson and Tony Owen fought hard all evening but came home empty handed.

This team were lying second before this week but are in no danger of being relegated.

The Men’s D team earned an excellent 7-2 victory at home to Market Weighton C in Division Six, and in their debut season they are in danger of going up although this was never the intention.