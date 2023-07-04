Hackness and Scarborough Tennis Club Men's A team carry on excellent run with Driffield victory

Hackness and Scarborough Tennis Club Men's D team claimed a Driffield victory

The Men’s A team made it three on the bounce with a 5-4 Division One win at Driffield LTC A.

Lleyton Scott and partner Roger Amstell took three rubbers with Tom Hunt and Graeme Scott taking two, Mark White back with regular partner Bryan Edwards made up the team.

A strong Men’s B team lost 7-2 at home to local rivals, high-flying Malton in Division Two.

Father and son partnership Martin and Fabian Glassett could only manage the one rubber as could Paul Zac and PJ Guthrie. Paul Jackson and partner Jonathan Bramley had to settle for a nil return.

The Men’s C team lost 6-3 at Nafferton in Division Four.

This was a tale of four tie breaks with the visitors winning one but losing three.

All three pairs in the strong team took credit by winning a rubber. Steve Brindle had his usual partner in John Reay, David Flinton, promoted from the D team played with Steve Jepson and Peter Lee paired up with Matt Middleton. It was 3-3 going into the final sets but all three matches were lost, two on tiebreaks so it couldn’t have been closer.

The Men’s D team had an excellent 6-3 win at home to Driffield LTC C team in Division Six.Richard Martin with Andrew Marr and Daniel Marr with Joe Bolland were both unbeaten with three rubbers each.

The final pair were junior Benja Buric and his dad Neven.

The Mixed A team won 7-2 in Division Two against Pocklington E, where Paul Jackson and Julie Boddy had a splendid night taking all three rubbers.