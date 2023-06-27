Hackness and Scarborough Tennis Club ​Mixed B aces win 9-0 against Market Weighton.

The Mixed B team recorded a nine rubbers to zero victory against Market Weighton D at Hackness in Division Five, writes Mark White.

This was another superb result for this new team who are on course for promotion in their debut campaign.

Ryan Speakman had to step in at short notice partnered Michelle Harrison, Sue Kendall was with Peter Lee and mother and son Fabian and Theresa Glassett completed the line up.

The Mixed A team travelled to Market Weighton in Division Four to play their C team and they were heavily beaten 8-1, with only Steve Jepson and Jen Fell taking a rubber.

Steve Brindle and Jean Blenkiron lost a tie-break that would have made the score more respectable and Tony Owen and Julie Boddy made up the A team.

The Ladies A team were up against their very strong derby rivals in Scalby in Division Two and the Hackness and Scarborough-based side suffered a hard but expected defeat by a nine rubbers to nil margin.

Judy Milburn, who was playing with her usual partner, Hazel Cross, Michelle Harrison partnered Jean Blenkiron and Sue Barraclough lined up with Julie Boddy.