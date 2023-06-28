News you can trust since 1882
Hackness & Scarborough Tennis Club men net hat-trick of wins in Driffield League

Hackness and Scarborough Tennis Club men’s teams returned to top form in the Driffield League last week.
By Andy Bloomfield
Published 28th Jun 2023, 07:00 BST- 1 min read
The Hackness & Scarborough Men's D team.

The Men’s A team triumphed 5-4 at home to Bridlington A in Division One with both teams fighting relegation, writes Mark White.

The return of Lleyton Scott made the difference, as he and Roger Amstell took all three of their rubbers.

With Steve Mills and Liam Mellor, fighting an injury, failing to score it was left to A team stalwart Tom Hunt and Graeme Scott to deliver the win, saving two match points and winning on a tie-break to seal victory.

The men’s B team played superbly to win 6-3 at Rudston A in Division Two.

Mark White partnered the returning Jonathan Bramley, PJ Guthrie played with Paul Zac and father and son partnership of Fabian and Martin Glassett made up the team.

This last couple almost made it three losing the final game on a tie- break.

The C team had a walk over in Division Four as Bridlington C couldn’t raise a team but the new D team were at Driffield Recreation Club for their Division Six encounter.

They too had a great night taking the match 6-3.

With the home team having a strong first pair the travellers made sure of the result by each beating the other two pairs.

David Stephenson played with the young Daniel Marr, David Flinton partnered Andrew Marr and Tony Owen with Richard Martin made up the team.

They may well be in the mix for promotion at the end of the season as does the C team.