News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Hardcore coronation fans already camped outside Buckingham Palace
1 hour ago HMV to reopen original flagship store after four year closure
2 hours ago Müller recall Cadbury desserts because of Listeria contamination
22 hours ago Nurses strike continues: Major disruption for NHS services in England
22 hours ago Additional flight to evacuate Britons from Sudan today
1 day ago Ryanair cancels 220 flights over May 1 bank holiday due to strikes

Hackness & Scarborough Tennis Club Men’s B team see off rivals Scalby

The Hackness & Scarborough Men’s B team started their Driffield Tennis League Division Two campaign with an excellent 5-4 home win against local rivals Scalby.

By Andy Bloomfield
Published 2nd May 2023, 08:00 BST- 2 min read
The new Hackness & Scarborough Tennis Club Mixed B teamThe new Hackness & Scarborough Tennis Club Mixed B team
The new Hackness & Scarborough Tennis Club Mixed B team

​The match started on the grass courts which were in good condition considering the weather but when the rain started it was moved to the hard courts.

It was a very close call with the home team taking the first three rubbers but the visitors fought back and it was four rubbers each with the decider still to finish.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Fortunately it went the hosts’ way with the returnee Rob Berry partnering Paul Jackson the pick of the Hackness pairs taking all their three rubbers. This left Jim Mellor and Martin Glassett and Bryan Edwards with Mark White taking one vital rubber apiece.

The Men’s A team lost 5-1 at Brandesburton in a rain-affected premier division match.

Most Popular

There were some very close contests with Leighton Scott and partner Roger Amstell taking the one rubber and losing another on a tie break,

The other players for the away team were young pair Tom Hunt and John Ellison both of whom are more suited to hard courts and Graham Scott with Liam Mellor. With the match already won the last rubbers were abandoned.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The C team lost 6-3 at Settrington in Division Four.

Tony Owen and Steve Jepson were on court the longest but could still manage only one win as did Peter Lee with John Reay and new boy David Mitchell and Steve Brindle.

The Ladies A team won 7-2 at home to Pocklington D in Division Two., Hester Butterworth and partner Jen Fell having a great start winning all three rubbers.

This left Judy Milburn and Michelle Harrison and Jean Blenkiron with Julie Boddy taking two rubbers each. An excellent start.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Ladies B team worked hard for a 5-4 Division Four win at Flamborough.

They were led to victory by Teressa Glassett and Hannah Longman taking three rubbers. Anne Schmuck partnering Gail Kerr took a very creditable two rubbers with June Stephenson and Jane Thompson fighting hard but to no avail.

The new Mixed B team won 9-0 in Division Five at home to Beeford C.

Sue Kendall played with John Reay, Michelle Harrison partnered Andy Hird and Gail Kerr with Dave Mitchell completed the team.

Related topics:Scalby