The new Hackness & Scarborough Tennis Club Mixed B team

​The match started on the grass courts which were in good condition considering the weather but when the rain started it was moved to the hard courts.

It was a very close call with the home team taking the first three rubbers but the visitors fought back and it was four rubbers each with the decider still to finish.

Fortunately it went the hosts’ way with the returnee Rob Berry partnering Paul Jackson the pick of the Hackness pairs taking all their three rubbers. This left Jim Mellor and Martin Glassett and Bryan Edwards with Mark White taking one vital rubber apiece.

The Men’s A team lost 5-1 at Brandesburton in a rain-affected premier division match.

There were some very close contests with Leighton Scott and partner Roger Amstell taking the one rubber and losing another on a tie break,

The other players for the away team were young pair Tom Hunt and John Ellison both of whom are more suited to hard courts and Graham Scott with Liam Mellor. With the match already won the last rubbers were abandoned.

The C team lost 6-3 at Settrington in Division Four.

Tony Owen and Steve Jepson were on court the longest but could still manage only one win as did Peter Lee with John Reay and new boy David Mitchell and Steve Brindle.

The Ladies A team won 7-2 at home to Pocklington D in Division Two., Hester Butterworth and partner Jen Fell having a great start winning all three rubbers.

This left Judy Milburn and Michelle Harrison and Jean Blenkiron with Julie Boddy taking two rubbers each. An excellent start.

The Ladies B team worked hard for a 5-4 Division Four win at Flamborough.

They were led to victory by Teressa Glassett and Hannah Longman taking three rubbers. Anne Schmuck partnering Gail Kerr took a very creditable two rubbers with June Stephenson and Jane Thompson fighting hard but to no avail.

The new Mixed B team won 9-0 in Division Five at home to Beeford C.