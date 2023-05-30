​Hackness & Scarborough Tennis Club Mixed B hot-shots see off visitors Driffield

The unbeaten Hackness & Scarborough Tennis Club Mixed B team.

Julie Boddy and Joe Bolland took three rubbers as did Gail Kerr and David Mitchell, writes Mark White.

Only Vicki Calow and Nick Sharples dropped a set.

This was another excellent win for the new Mixed B team followed by another superb tea that was so good the opposing captain emailed back her appreciation.

The Hackness and Scarborough’s Mixed A team had the farthest to travel to play Long Riston in Division Four.

After a tough battle on basic tarmac courts they went down by six rubbers to three.

Jilly Pigg and partner Steve Jepson had a good evening winning two of their matches with Jean Blenkiron and Steve Brindle taking the one. Judy Milburn and her partner returned empty-handed.

The Men’s B team travelled to Market Weighton A, who are probably the best in Division Two and who were unlucky to come down from division one last year along with their opponents on the night.

The visitors lost 8-1, but it was a good evening’s tennis on the best grass courts in the league.

Young Fabian Glassett, taking a break from exams, was playing with his father Martin and had match points in one set but lost it on a tie break.