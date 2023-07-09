News you can trust since 1882
Hackness & Scarborough Tennis Club Mixed teams secure victories

​Both Hackness and Scarborough Tennis Club Mixed teams registered victories in the Driffield & District Tennis League.
By Andy Bloomfield
Published 9th Jul 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read
Hackness & Scarborough Mixed B teamHackness & Scarborough Mixed B team
Hackness & Scarborough Mixed B team

The Mixed A team had to travel to Flamborough in Division Four to play the league leaders and came home with an excellent 6-3 win, writes Mark White.

Rob Berry and partner Jen Fell had a very good night winning all three rubbers with Steve Brindle and Jean Blenkiron taking two and Paul Jackson with Jilly Pigg adding the sixth rubber.

The Mixed B team had a much easier time of it winning 9-0 at home against Sledmere D in Division Four.

Sue Kendall partnered Bryan Edwards, Sonja Kotzinger played with John Reay and Gail Kerr was with David Mitchell. All the pairs failed to drop a set.

The Hackness and Scarborough Ladies A team were away to Pocklington C in what is turning out to be a very tough Division Two in the Driffield League.

They lost 9-0 but the game scores indicate that they were in with a shout in every match.

Judy Milburn was with her usual partner Hazel Cross, Vicky Calow partnered Michelle Harrison and Julie Boddy partnered Jean Blenkiron.

Hopefully this team has done enough to stay in this division.

On the other hand the Ladies B team won 7-2 at home to Beeford in Division Four.

The pick of the pairs on the evening were Theresa Glassett and her partner Sue Crocker who won three rubbers.

Gail Kerr with Anne Schmuck won two as did Jen Fell and Jane Thomson.

Overall a very good performance from an ever improving side.

