Hannah Longman and Theresa Glassett sparkle in Hackness & Scarborough Ladies B win

The Hackness & Scarborough Tennis Club Ladies B team claimed a superb 6-3 home win against Sledmere in Driffield League Division Four.
By Andy Bloomfield
Published 31st May 2023, 05:00 BST- 1 min read
Hackness & Scarborough Ladies B earned a home win.Hackness & Scarborough Ladies B earned a home win.
Hackness & Scarborough Ladies B earned a home win.

Hannah Longman with Theresa Glassett took three rubbers very comfortably, writes Mark White.

Gail Kerr and Anne Schmuck took their important rubber after a long battle in fading light and June Stephenson with Jane Thomson took one rubber and had a second conceded.

The Ladies A team lost 6-3 at Sledmere in Division Two.

The hosts had a strong first pair but the visitors’ own Judy Milburn with usual partner Hazel Cross took a very creditable two rubbers and Julie Boddy with Jean Blenkiron taking their rubber on a tie break.

Most Popular

Vicki Calow and Sonja Kotzinger lost all three but fought hard nearly winning a tiebreak.

A depleted Men’s A team lost 5-4 at home against Hutton Cranswick.

They had to borrow two players from the B team which weakened them for their trip to Market Weighton where they travelled with the Men’s D team.

Young Tom Hunt and stalwart Roger Amstell had the best night taking two rubbers, Jim Mellor and his young partner John Ellison taking one as did PJ Guthrie and Paul Zac.

The new Men’s D team, also at Market Weighton, playing the home team’s C team in Division Six had a superb 8-1 win.

John Reay with Peter Lee and Christian Miners partnering David Flinton took all three rubbers.

Another father and son combo, Andrew and David Marr took a very welcome two for a really great result, the team only having lost one match all season so far.

