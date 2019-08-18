Heslerton 2nds quit Scarborough Beckett League

Heslerton Cricket Club have withdrawn theirsecond team from Division Three of the Scarborough Beckett Cricket League.

The club have had to cancel a host of their second team’s Division Three fixtures after struggling to raise enough players, leading to them having to pull them out altogether.

A statement from the Beckett League read: “Unfortunately Heslerton CC have indicated that their second team are unable to fulfil any of their remaining fixtures, so unfortunately a decision has been taken for them to withdraw from the League.

“The League do hope that they will be able to regroup as soon as possible and rejoin the League in the not too distant future.

“This will mean all Division Three results against Heslerton 2nds will become null and void.”