Hinderwell's Harry Schofield continues incredible fundraising efforts in memory of John Hunter

Since 2023 "Team John" has raised over £10,000 for the MNDA. Initially this was through the "7in7" challenge. This involved completing a different challenge every month for 7 months including marathons, ultra marathons, the national three peaks and even a 24 hour hike.

John lost his fight to MND and we now have an annual John Hunter Memorial hike & Charity Football match. I am running London Marathon representing MNDA & have a "monster" challenge planned for August!

Two weeks after London I will be running the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon and then over the August bank holiday weekend myself and my best mate Nick Shallow will be completing the "Whale Bones Ultra".

This involves running over 40 miles a day from the whale bones in Seahouses (Northumberland) to the Whale Bones in Whitby.

If you would like to get involved with any fundraising such as the John Hunter Memorial Hike, Charity football match or Whale Bones Ultra please get in touch by emailing [email protected].

