Joe Reynolds and Mark Robson shine as Bridlington LTC Men’s A team net 5-4 win against Hackness & Scarborough

Bridlington LTC Men's B team are, from left, Ashley Rawlings, Anthony Clark, Craig Cockerill, Steve Mitchell, Captain Juan Carlos and Paul Robinson.

After a drubbing last week in their league opener against Pocklington, the A team were outstanding beating a very good Scarborough team.

Star couple were Joe Reynolds and Mark Robson who won all three sets 8-4, 8-4 and 8-5, playing excellent tennis and inspiring their team to victory.

Anthony and Andrew Purvis managed to win a set 8-6 and unluckily losing 7-8 in a tiebreak and losing 4-8 in the third set.

Third couple Joel Rollinson and John Bell lost 5-8 and 5-8, then pulled off a fantastic performance to win 8-6.

Total credit to Bell who is not used to playing this level of tennis and performing very well with Rollinson.

A fine performance by the Bridlington Men’s B team saw them win 5-4 at Market Weighton B in Division Three.

Brid B were strengthened by the return of Anthony Clark who partnered Ashley Rawlings and won two sets 8-3 and 8-3, then lost 6-8.

They beat Market Weighton’s first pair and were totally dominant in their performance both playing excellent at the net with there volleying.

Juan Carlos Lino and Paul Robinson continued their fine form winning the first two sets 8-2 and 8-4 and losing a mammoth tiebreak 10-8 in dark conditions in the last set.

Carlos and Robinson both have an attitude on court that they give everything and are extremely competitive.

Steve Mitchell and Craig Cockerill won a very important tiebreak in their first match by an 8-7 scoreline.

They lost the other two sets 5-8 and 4-8.

It was great to see Mitchell back in the B team as he adds energy and character to the team.

Cockerill played some excellent long shots hopefully this partnership will blossom in future matches.

The Bridlington’s Men’s C team were defeated 7-2 at home by Scarborough & Hackness Men’s C team.

Brid had Peter Nurse making his first appearance for two years, it is very good to have Pete back in the Bridlington team, as he partnered Mike Fell.

The other partnerships were Anthony Clark Snr and Curtis Papworth, Paul Magson and Frank Ridley.Scarborough and Hackness were a strong team and worthy winners on the night.

On Saturday, May 13, Bridlington Lawn Tennis Club are holding a come and play tennis day.

The day starts 10am and runs until 3pm, children and all ages are welcome to come and play tennis.

Even if you’ve never played before there will be BLTC members to help you and teach you tennis.

The club is a lovely relaxed atmosphere in a friendly environment and grass courts and hard courts are available to play on.

There will be a bouncy castle and tombola on the day. Tennis equipment will be provided on the day.

