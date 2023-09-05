Joel Rollinson and Carolien Lino snap up Bridlington LTC tournament singles titles

Mixed Doubles finalists, from left, Paul Robinson, Carol Bickerdike, Carolien Lino and Anthony Clark.

The Men’s Singles final looked like the match would be over quickly as Joel Rollinson regular singles player and former winner and A team player was playing Anthony Clark, a B team player in his mid-60s, who hardly plays singles.

Clark has an amazing competitive nature and gave his all and he made Joel Rollinson work for his 6-2, 6.3 win.

Rollinson pushed Clark into deep corners of the court and made him exert himself to many times in the games which tired Clark and Rollinson capitalised on this to play winners in a game played in good spirit.

Men's Singles winner Joel Rollinson, left and runner-up Anthony Clark.

Though Clark was amazing performance of someone in his mid 60s and the way he played surprised everyone.

The Ladies Singles final was an exciting match between former champion Carolien Lino and regular A team player Beth Christlow.

In the first set both players were exceptional playing long rallies and plenty of deuces. Lino eventually won 6-3, with the quality of tennis breathtaking and Christlow could have won more games with a bit of luck.

In the second set Lino showed her experience and class winning 6-0.

Ladies Singles champion, left, Carolien Lino and runner-up Beth Christlow.

In the Mixed Doubles final, Paul Robinson and Carol Bickerdike were unplayable in their 6-0 first set win, with Robinson’s drop shots and speed on court outstanding.

Bickerdike, with her slice shots and accurate volleys were too much for Anthony Clark and Carolien Lino to cope with. The opponents did not play their best in the first set. Clark and Lino fought back in the second set and played better Lino with her long forehand drives winning points, Clark's volleys were more dominant than in the first set.

But this still wasn't enough to win the set as Robinson served for the match at 5-4 and his serve was in fine form in the match and Robinson and Bickerdike won to 15 and with this the mixed doubles title.

A special thanks to umpires Penny Clark, Paul Robinson, Anthony Clark and Joel Rollinson and Beth Christlow.