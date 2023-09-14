Joel Rollinson’s team win the Battle of Bridlington tennis event
The event was played in very hot temperatures on the grass courts that played very well and looked stunning. A special mention must go to groundsman Ben Cawthorne who has done an amazing job this season.
In one round of matches all four matches finished 4-3, the games could not have been tighter.
Rollinson's team included Steve Mitchell who played probably the best shot of the afternoon. He was lobbed and looked to be beaten only to turn and hit an unbelievable winning shot, his opponents were dumbfounded with the winner.
Steve Greenwood was in great form all afternoon, Curtis Papworth played well and does show potential.
Event organiser Carol Bickerdike finished her successful season by being on the winning team, while Jo Robinson played well and made good contributions to her side’s performance, and Rosie Allan Lees and Sharon Havercroft played well and deserved to be on the winning team.
The unlucky losers were Paul Robinson’s team of Juan Carlos Lino, Mike Fell, Chris Lea. Julie and Beth Christlow, Carolien Lino and Jo Turnbull.The match was played in a true competitive spirit and plenty of respect to each player was shown by the teams.
A free Pickleball event is being staged on Monday from 7.30-11pm at CYP Sports Centre, Gypsy Road. Everyone is welcome, for more information ring Paul Robinson on 07952915013.