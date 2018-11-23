Brilliant Bland qualifies for English Schools event after success in Ireland

Jacob Bland qualified for the English Schools Diving Championships after sealing success at the Irish National Diving Championships.

The Scarborough youngster (pictured), who also represents Scarborough Gymnastics Academy, won all three of his sections at the event in Dublin.

Bland competed in the 1m, 3m and platform categories in Ireland, representing Leeds.

Not only did he get gold for each category, becoming Irish National Champion for his age group in the process, Bland also beat his personal best score in each event as he continues to improve.

Bland has also had the news that he has qualified for the English Schools Diving Championships to represent Yorkshire, North East England and also Scalby school.

He will compete at the London Aquatics Centre on December 8, at the venue that hosted the swimming events at the London 2012 Olympic Games.