More frustration for Scarborough boxer Rhodes as comeback fight is cancelled

George Rhodes’ long spell out of the ring continued after his fight due to take place in York on Saturday night was cancelled.

Issues surrounding Rhodes’ licence with the British Boxing Board of Control arose before the entire show was cancelled due to injuries.

“It’s all so, so frustrating,” said an angered Rhodes.

“I’d sold a few tickets and you just feel like you’re letting people down, even though there’s nothing you can do about it.

“I had trained really hard and was looking forward to getting back in there, but we’ll have to go again.”