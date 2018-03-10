Newlands crush Ayton to book place in District Cup final

Top-flight Newlands secured their place in the Scarborough FA District Cup final with a 9-0 home win against Ayton.

Luke Delve led the way with four goals for the hosts, while Drew McCoubrey smashed in a hat-trick, with Stew Bates and Ben Luntley also on target.

Winger Aiden Thomas and keeper Chris Dove impressed for the victors.

Newlands will now face either Edgehill or West Pier in the final, as their semi-final was one of many washed out this weekend.

Ayton boss Sean Pinder said: "Our defence of Joe Bradshaw, Tom Clarke, Wayne Chamberlain and Shane Cavanagh along with keeper Alex Glass all played and battled well."

Sherburn suffered a shock 3-2 Division Two home loss against Commercial in the only other game to survive the wet weather on Saturday.

The opening goal for Commercial came after less than two minutes when a poor backpass to the Sherburn keeper was closed down by Macca Youngson and came off him and fell to Lee Plant who slotted it into the open net from outside the box

Sherburn's Harry Walmsley then hit the crossbar with a header and a Sherburn shot was cleared off the goalline as the hosts tried to get back into the game.

The visitors doubled their lead just before the interval when a Plant cross fell to Luke Priestley who took two attempts to finish after the home keeper initially made a good save.

After the break Sherburn gained more of a foothold in the game and pulled a goal back on the hour mark thanks to a thumping 25-yard strike into the top corner of the net from Luke Midgley.

Matty Whitehall's expertly executed lob brought the scores level 20 minutes from time and the villagers looked more likely to snatch all three points.

But Commercial had other ideas and in the 80th minute sub Luke Jenkinson hit a speculative shot from 20 yards and despite the Sherburn keeper looking to have it under his control he dropped it into the net.

Man of the match for Commercial went to Macauley Riley for his new role as right-back.

Sherburn boss Andy Adamson said: "Credit to Commercial they played very well and we paid the price for being slow to get going in the game, our first-half performance cost us in the end.

"Man of the match for us was central midfielder Joey Harris, the teenager doing superbly yet again."

Seamer Reserves effectively ended West Pier Reserves' slim chances of claiming the Reserve League title with a 5-2 win at the Flamingo Land Stadium on Friday night.

Chris Stubbings bagged a hat-trick in a game which saw three players sent off.

Danny Kelly opened the scoring for Seamer, and Stubbings opened his account to double their lead before Rich Tolliday pulled a goal back, reacting quickly to a rebound from a free-kick.

Pier were reduced to 10 men just before half-time when Gav McGough was shown a straight red card.

Stubbings restored Seamer's two-goal advantage early in the second half, but it was soon 10-a-side when Sean Kelly was sent off.

Tolliday gave Pier hope with a cracking second goal but Stubbings completed a rare hat-trick to make it 4-2 and the dismissal of seasoned campaigner Dave Wedge for a second yellow signalled the end of the Pier show.

Veteran super-sub Gaz Walters completed the scoring for Seamer late on in a fine all-round effort from the villagers.

Shaun Dolan was named as Pier man of the match for a strong display at centre-back.