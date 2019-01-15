PAUL INGLE - Which was his greatest performance?

Paul Ingle has Junior Jones in trouble in their fight at Madison Square Gardens in New York. Ingle won the fight in April 2000 via an 11th round TKO. Picture: Getty Images.
Scarborough's Paul Ingle conquered the boxing world - winning the British and European titles before going on to win the IBF and IBO featherweight world titles.

We've narrowed it down to these five to vote from:

COLIN McMILLAN (01-11-97) Ingle travelled to McMillan's back yard in London and dethroned him of his British title, stopping him in the eighth round.

BILLY HARDY (26-09-98) Ingle stopped Hardy in the eighth round to add the European strap to his British title.

PRINCE NASEEM HAMED (10-04-99) Despite eventually losing the fight via an 11th-round stoppage, many believed Ingle gave Naz his toughest test to date.

MANUEL MEDINA (13-11-99) Ingle put the disappointment of losing to Naz earlier in the year firmly to bed with an all-action win in Hull to lift the IBF title.

JUNIOR JONES (29-04-00) Ingle followed up his IBF title win by beating Jones on his own turf at New York's iconic Madison Square Gardens via an 11th round TKO.

*** VOTING CLOSES FRIDAY JANUARY 25 ***