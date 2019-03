These photos from the Scarborough News archives show events at Oliver's Mount in the mid 1990s. To read more about what is to come in 2019, click here.

1. Oliver's Mount in the 1990s Good weather brought crowds to the meeting in May 1996.

2. Oliver's Mount in the 1990s Lee Pullen in action in April 1995's meeting at the track - but he crashed out of the action in race nine.

3. Oliver's Mount in the 1990s Allan McDonald leads the field coming into the farm bends in the 1995 Cock of the North race.

4. Oliver's Mount in the 1990s Oliver's Mount favourite Barry Sheene interviewed by a commentator in Scarborough in 1996.

