These are the 2019 dates for Oliver's Mount race meetings in Scarborough

The new club which is bringing motorcycle racing back to Oliver's Mount in Scarborough has revealed the dates of its first two events.

Two meetings have been confirmed for 2.43 mile public road race track - the Barry Sheene Classic on July 27 and 28 and the Gold Cup from September 27 to 29 - and both have been agreed by the Auto Cycle Union

Further updates and news about this year’s events at Oliver’s Mount will follow in the coming weeks and will be available from the club’s new website 243racing.co.uk,

Scarborough Borough Council has welcomed the news that racing is to return to the circuit.

Leader Cllr Derek Bastiman said: “This is really exciting news! I am delighted that Eddie and Mick are committed to delivering a bright and exciting future for motorcycle racing at Oliver’s Mount.

“Their experience, knowledge and business acumen within the sport is first class. I am particularly impressed with their proposals for bringing the circuit in line with the stringent safety requirements set out by the ACU, their passion for the circuit’s unique character and setting and also their heartfelt commitment to attracting a new generation of spectators to the sport.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the previous operator, the Auto 66 Club managed by Peter Hillaby, for delivering many years of great events at the circuit. I wish the new company every success in bringing a new era of thrilling motorcycle racing to Oliver’s Mount.”

Cllr Martin Smith, Scarborough Borough Council Cabinet Member for Leisure, added: “ Many tourism businesses have been asking me for months when racing will return to Oliver’s Mount so I’m very pleased that I can finally say 2019 for certain.”