Andy Chilton earns Allan Fothergill Memorial trial win at Aislaby

Birkett Scorpa rider, Whitby’s Andy Chilton, was in fantastic form, losing just two marks on the rocks of section six. Runner-up, Malton’s Ian Austermuhle, long-serving Beta rider, lost ground here with five lost, then with seven going astray on the difficult ninth, this put him out of contention for a win.

York’s Peter Sharp did enough to stay in front of Rob Carter to lift the Intermediate win and another experienced rider, Barry Chapman from Middlesbrough, put together a fine ride to win Clubman A from Mike Raw of Fryup.

Cold day for the observers and also tough conditions for the little `uns but they rode extremely well, with every one of them gaining a finish.

Results, Expert: 1 Andy Chilton (Birkett Scorpa) 2, 2 Ian Austermuhle (Beta-UK.Com) 16, 3 Sean Robinson (TRS) 39.

Intermediate: 1 Peter Sharp (JBR) 32, 2 Robert Carter (TRS) 43, 3 Ben Handley (TRS) 48.

Clubman A: 1 Barry Chapman (Beta) 38, 2 Michael Raw (Vertigo) 51, 3 Chris McDougall (Gas Gas) 56.

Clubman B: 1 Nathan Murray (Beta) 9, 2 Paul Wearmouth (Yamaha) 21m/c, 3 Andrew Dennis (Beta) 21.

Adult white: 1 Mark Simpson (Gas Gas) 26, 2 Nicola Dixon (TRS) 60, 3 Simon Sheffield (Scorpa) 61.

Youth A: 1 Bill Reeves (Sherco) 34.

Youth B: 1 Reuben Norris 144.

Youth C: 1 Rowan Harland (Beta) 109.