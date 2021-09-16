Ashley Marshall battles back to earn fourth place at Oulton Park

Ashley Marshall and Jack Brown earned a fourth place finish in Race Two at Oulton Park

For Jack Brown and Marshall in the Balfe Motorsport 570S GT4, the first race was one to forget, Brown taken out by Andrew Gordon-Colebrooke.

The second race wasn’t trouble-free either with Brown starting a class seventh, showing good pace to shadow Alain Valente before pitting under the safety car.

Marshall jumped in, but an error in communications cost the team valuable time in the pits, and the advantage they expected to gain, vanished.

Marshall resumed in eighth place, chasing the #61 Mustang ahead and at one point so nearly gaining the position exiting the first turn.

With other GT4 runners hitting trouble in the rain, this soon became a battle for the final step on the podium but on this occasion, had to settle for fourth place.

The team now prepare for the final rounds of the GT Cup Championship as well as the British GT season finale which take place at Donington Park on October16-17.

Marshall said: “The first race was good, we both had good pace but then the car chasing Jack just missed his braking point and that was us out of the race. The guys did a great job to get us out for race two, the right rear damage and the radiator is a significant repair.

“Again, Jack was good in his stint in the second race, the car so much better than it was in the wet at Snetterton. I, unfortunately, made a mistake after the pitstop which meant that we were pushed back at the wrong time, and this cost us track positions.

“Fourth position at the end would normally be a good result, but I feel we could have won the race and if not, certainly a good podium position.