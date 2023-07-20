The Barry Sheene Classic meeting returns to Oliver’s Mount in Scarborough. PHOTO BY STEVE BETTS

The team at Oliver's Mount are busy preparing for another fun-filled weekend of racing and entertainment at The Mount.

After the revival of The Cock O’The North earlier this month which produced a stunning weekend of racing, the team are busy preparing to bring back a weekend of nostalgia.

Organiser Andy Hayes said: “The Barry Sheene Classic is on this weekend and brings an action-packed weekend of racing, demonstrations, displays, parades, chat shows, live music, entertainment and food for all.

Classic stars head for Oliver's Mount this weekend.

“It's the opportunity to welcome back the likes of Steve Parrish, Trevor Nation and Ian Simpson to racing action, to name just a few.

“The meeting will also welcome back the public parades, so head to the Oliver's Mount website for more details while parading around the closed circuit.

“GP star Steve Parrish will be on the lookout for the top three Barry Sheene replica bikes. The top field marquee plays host to four live bands across the weekend, as well as hosting a star rider chat show.

“With the SuperMoto GB race weekend looming the team will be providing a live SuperMoto demonstration on the circuit after lunch on Sunday.