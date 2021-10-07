Ben Tolliday sets sights on 2022 season after solid Donington finale

Ben Tolliday in action at Donington Photo by SP8 Images - Mike Speight/Elina Speight

On the Friday, both free practice sessions were very productive in terms of bike set up to be under Tolliday’s personal best (PB) time by 0.4 seconds.

On Saturday it was a decent dry session for qualifying that saw Tolliday manage to push another 0.2 under that PB time and put him 18th in class for the Sprint Race.

Tolliday said: “In the 12-lap Sprint Race, there was very difficult conditions as it rained heavily, so visibility was also poor when out on track.

“Got a poor get away off the line but was quite aggressive into turn one and gained three positions.

“I had a great battle with four or five other riders for the majority of the race to come across the finish-line placed 12th in class and take away four championship points.”

Tolliday clocked a time of 2:04.383.

The Cayton biker added: “On Sunday we missed warm-up as we weren’t going to gain anything from the track conditions at the time.

“In the Feature Race (18 Laps) we got a decent start this time and made up a couple of places off the start but they were quickly conceded to the faster lads in the race.

“We ended up with a pretty lonely race unfortunately but still took 14th place for a couple of points for the championship and a nice clean weekend.

“It was a solid weekend really, and a very nice end to our season.

“Time to regroup and find our feet ready for next season.