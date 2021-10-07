Ben Tolliday sets sights on 2022 season after solid Donington finale
Cayton’s Ben Tolliday is already setting his sights on next season after another solid weekend in the 10th and final Quattro Group British Supersport round at Donington Park.
On the Friday, both free practice sessions were very productive in terms of bike set up to be under Tolliday’s personal best (PB) time by 0.4 seconds.
On Saturday it was a decent dry session for qualifying that saw Tolliday manage to push another 0.2 under that PB time and put him 18th in class for the Sprint Race.
Tolliday said: “In the 12-lap Sprint Race, there was very difficult conditions as it rained heavily, so visibility was also poor when out on track.
“Got a poor get away off the line but was quite aggressive into turn one and gained three positions.
“I had a great battle with four or five other riders for the majority of the race to come across the finish-line placed 12th in class and take away four championship points.”
Tolliday clocked a time of 2:04.383.
The Cayton biker added: “On Sunday we missed warm-up as we weren’t going to gain anything from the track conditions at the time.
“In the Feature Race (18 Laps) we got a decent start this time and made up a couple of places off the start but they were quickly conceded to the faster lads in the race.
“We ended up with a pretty lonely race unfortunately but still took 14th place for a couple of points for the championship and a nice clean weekend.
“It was a solid weekend really, and a very nice end to our season.
“Time to regroup and find our feet ready for next season.
“Massive thanks to my sponsors; Somerscales Heavy Haulage Limited, Westwood Garage T Shields Autos, Mayhem Motorcycle Training, T Shields Transport, Browns Caravan Park, DRC Race Leathers, General Electrical, Gardner Engineering Services Ltd, East Coast Bearings LTD, EBC Brakes, Millers Oils Ltd, Racebikebitz Samco Distribution, Escort Aid Ltd, Don French Signs, Allspeeds Motorcycles & Classic Scooters, Dr Bikes, Technicolour Ltd - Powder Coating and Shot Blasting and 12welve Motor Co.”