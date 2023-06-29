Cock o' The North returns for first time in six years to Oliver's Mount

The Cock o’ The North returns for the first time since June 2017. PHOTO BY STEVE MCDONALD

Oliver’s Mount action has returned this season with a full programme of events for the first time since 2017, following the rebirth of the circuit in 2019, the pandemic in 2020/21 and a number of on-site building issues overcome in 2021/22.

The Bob Smith Spring Cup successfully opened the 2023 in April and was enjoyed by many with thrilling racing in fantastic Spring sunshine, with Joey Thompson claiming victory in the feature race .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Cock o’ The North returns for the first time since June 2017, and along with it, sees the return of top TT and Oliver’s Mount star Dean Harrison, fresh from a hugely successful TT campaign.

Sidecar stars will be heading for the Mount this weekend. PHOTO BY MARK HUCKERBY

There are a host of other top racers, including Jim Hind, Rob Hodson, Adam McLean, Thompson, Tom Weeden, Mike Norbury and David Bell, on solo and sidecar machines, doing battle across the weekend with a full programme of 20 action packed races plus practice and qualifying sessions.

There will be live music on Friday and Saturday evening as well as a star rider chat show on Saturday evening.

On-site car parking is free and the venue has motorhome, caravan and tent pitches available if you want to soak up the summer atmosphere and really make a weekend of it.

U nder-16s are admitted free to the meeting.