Kirkbymoorside’s Jack Peace nets Middlesbrough DMC Cleveland trial glory

Andy Chilton in action at Middlesbrough DMC Cleveland trial.

Slightly re-vamped, with the start at the popular Cycle Hub, Fryup but still covering some of the best trials territory in the country, proving the traditional, one lap, 36-section route is still a great format and a favourite with the riders, writes John Watson.

A cold day, but many of the observers are as hard as the rocks that the riders hurl their bikes at - and all are a credit to the sport - but the riders duly helped by keeping on the move.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

World Championship contender Peace, was in superb form and lifted the coveted silverware for the second time, completing the 36 sections for just 11 marks.

Kirkbymoorside's Jack Peace at Stormy Hall.

A particular outstanding ride, one mark lost and best of the day, on a vicious rock climb at the notorious Stormy Hall group, high on Blakey Rigg secured his lead on this one as Chilton lost three here.

Chilton pressured Peace all the way but with 13 marks lost at the finish he had to settle for runner-up berth with Scotland’s Gary MacDonald in third.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yeadon and Guiseley club member, Tom Middleton, dominated the Intermediate class, with local lad, Russ Rooksby from Yarm just edging second place from Hillsborough man, Gavin Black.

A strongly contested Clubman A class was won by Richmond’s Darren Gill, another Hillsborough rider, Darren Wasley, second, followed by Graham Tales and Phil Alderson further down the order.

Danby’s Ian Hopley and Henry Jackson were the best placed local riders in this class.

Results, Expert: 1 Jack Peace (Factory Rev Shed) 11, 2 Andy Chilton (Birkett Scorpa) 13, 3 Gary McDonald (Scorpa) 21.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Intermediate: 1 Tom Middleton (IPT Vertigo) 18, 2 Russ Rooksby (Beta) 27, 3 Gavin Black (Team Sherco) 29.