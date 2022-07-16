Oliver's Mount racing action Photo by John Margetts

The Steve Henshaw Gold Cup will mark the return to action at Oliver’s Mount as a three-day event on Friday September 16 to Sunday September 18.

Friday will see practice and qualifying with the whole of Saturday and Sunday available for a full day’s racing with the Gold Cup feature race scheduled for Sunday.

Advance tickets are available at a discount from Duke at https://www.dukevideo.com/.../Oliver-s-Mount-Gold-Cup-2022 or by phone on 01723-333322.

Tickets will also be available to buy at the circuit on the day.