Racing will return to Oliver's Mount in Scarborough when the Steve Henshaw Gold Cup meeting is held this September.

By Andy Bloomfield
Saturday, 16th July 2022, 11:08 am
Oliver's Mount racing action Photo by John Margetts
The Steve Henshaw Gold Cup will mark the return to action at Oliver’s Mount as a three-day event on Friday September 16 to Sunday September 18.

Friday will see practice and qualifying with the whole of Saturday and Sunday available for a full day’s racing with the Gold Cup feature race scheduled for Sunday.

Advance tickets are available at a discount from Duke at https://www.dukevideo.com/.../Oliver-s-Mount-Gold-Cup-2022 or by phone on 01723-333322.

Tickets will also be available to buy at the circuit on the day.

Competitor entry forms are available from the 243 Road Racing Association website at https://www.243racing.co.uk/

