William Grant wins Lightweight 400cc championship at Oliver's Mount

​Scarborough’s rising star William Grant has been named as the Oliver’s Mount Lightweight 400cc champion in his first full season of road racing.

​The local lad took the championship at the 72nd Gold Cup event, taking home nine podiums in total from 10 races, aboard a Kawasaki Ninja 400 sporting 48Bhp competing against the much beefier four cylinder ZXR 400s.

William said: “I started my road racing career last year taking part in the Gold Cup at Olivers Mount.

“A year later I am now the Lightweight 400cc Champion.

"I'm a born and raised Scarborough lad, and my dad, Mick Grant, has also won races at the Mount circuit.

"Me and Mick have been dreaming of this day ever since I started my racing career, after my debut at last year's Gold Cup I never thought in my first full year of real road racing I would be crowned champ.

“it has been an amazing year for me and the team, we can't thank everyone enough for all the support and kind words.

“As always a massive thank-you to all my sponsors who without I wouldn't be able to continue the sport I love.

"Big thanks to Del at MPH Products, Clothing and Personal items for the Champions T-Shirt, Neil Cherry - Arosa Caravan and Camping Park, Tim Shields - T-Shields Transport, David Whitaker - DW Motorcycles Scarborough, Riz Mike - ARN Race Leathers, Kay Halton Luxury Travel Counsellor, Neil England - Scarborough Autopaint - Mototech, Roy Toyne - Sandra Toyne, Stuart Jackson - Fabraweld, Derek Howe - MPH Products, Will Bayes - Technicolour Ltd - Powder Coating and Shot Blasting and Woody Willson.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​