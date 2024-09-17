Scarborough rising star William Grant races to Oliver’s Mount Lightweight 400CC title glory

By Andy Bloomfield

Sports editor/reporter

Published 17th Sep 2024, 05:00 GMT
William Grant wins Lightweight 400cc championship at Oliver's MountWilliam Grant wins Lightweight 400cc championship at Oliver's Mount
William Grant wins Lightweight 400cc championship at Oliver's Mount
​Scarborough’s rising star William Grant has been named as the Oliver’s Mount Lightweight 400cc champion in his first full season of road racing.

​The local lad took the championship at the 72nd Gold Cup event, taking home nine podiums in total from 10 races, aboard a Kawasaki Ninja 400 sporting 48Bhp competing against the much beefier four cylinder ZXR 400s.

William said: “I started my road racing career last year taking part in the Gold Cup at Olivers Mount.

“A year later I am now the Lightweight 400cc Champion.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
William Grant wins Lightweight 400cc championship at Oliver's MountWilliam Grant wins Lightweight 400cc championship at Oliver's Mount
William Grant wins Lightweight 400cc championship at Oliver's Mount

"I'm a born and raised Scarborough lad, and my dad, Mick Grant, has also won races at the Mount circuit.

"Me and Mick have been dreaming of this day ever since I started my racing career, after my debut at last year's Gold Cup I never thought in my first full year of real road racing I would be crowned champ.

“it has been an amazing year for me and the team, we can't thank everyone enough for all the support and kind words.

“As always a massive thank-you to all my sponsors who without I wouldn't be able to continue the sport I love.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Big thanks to Del at MPH Products, Clothing and Personal items for the Champions T-Shirt, Neil Cherry - Arosa Caravan and Camping Park, Tim Shields - T-Shields Transport, David Whitaker - DW Motorcycles Scarborough, Riz Mike - ARN Race Leathers, Kay Halton Luxury Travel Counsellor, Neil England - Scarborough Autopaint - Mototech, Roy Toyne - Sandra Toyne, Stuart Jackson - Fabraweld, Derek Howe - MPH Products, Will Bayes - Technicolour Ltd - Powder Coating and Shot Blasting and Woody Willson.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Related topics:Scarborough
News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice