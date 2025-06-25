Newby's Paul Moir on his way to one of his three race wins at the Cock O' The North meeting at Oliver's Mount. Photo by Mark Huckerby

Newby’s Paul Moir earned a hat-trick of race wins at the Cock O’ The North meeting at Oliver’s Mount.

The home star was delighted with the treble success on his first taste of race action at the Mount on his new R6.

He said: “I was drawn for Supersport group B and went in to qualify on Saturday thinking just learn more about the R6. I qualified P1 in B with a 2:00 lap and the bike felt great.

“Race 1 on Saturday was a wet race. I didn’t get a great start and lost three places into Mere.

"Marty Robbins had big two-way moment coming out right in front and then nearly collected me and nearly went into grass bank. I managed to get him off me and set after him as I could see he was on slicks and it was wet and rain was on its way we thought, so if I did dry knew I had to get after Steve Hardy and Stephen Ryan.

"I managed to get Marty and then the rain started. I know this place fairly well in rain and fancied it.

"At Mere Ryan lost front and went down and Hardy and I then set off uphill together, I thought this is my chance as us three had put a good gap into the others.

"I watched Hardy for two laps and worked out where it had to happen. I got him at cafe on brakes with two laps to go and thought, right push for next lap, and I managed to get a healthy seven or eight-second gap by the end of the race. I was in shock over the line.

“As I was coming into Mere people were waving programmes and cheering. It was very emotional as we are a team and everyone does so much for me to make any of this happen in the last three and a half years.”

On Sunday Race 1 saw Moir earn another win, this time in a dry race.

Moir added: “I got a reasonable launch and got into Mere in second again with Ryan leading and I just sat nicely behind and Hardy third.

"I started to watch his strong and weak spots to decide where I could make a pass, as the Mount is tight it has to be right

"We were so close together for three laps but come out of Esses on lap four he ran a yard wider than previous lap and the drive I got I had to do it .

"We were both hard in fourth I took the gap on hedge side, clipped the hedge on the jutted-out bit with my elbow as I passed.

"I then decided to try put my fastest laps together and I managed to pull clear of Robbins by nearly four seconds for another win from P1 and another fastest lap in the race.

"I was on cloud nine at this point with the whole team when I arrived back at camp.”

The third and final race of the weekend saw another great launch for Moir.

He said: “Hardy jumped started on lights and Ryan wheelied massively.

"Hardy and I arrived close into Mere and he got slight inside line on me but we went uphill close together.

“He was riding hard straight away and pulled a good few bike lengths on me but the gap was constant.

"On lap four I could see I had some in hand, lined cafe braking line slightly wider and dived for monument out underneath on exit, Hardy ran a wider line but I blocked it.

"I then pushed on, I could hear Steve keeping very close to me for the next lap on my tail. I don’t know what happened on the last lap to Steve. but I managed to get a six/seven second gap to finish line.

"The camp were over the moon, I took three fastest laps in my races and three wins and my fastest lap to date 1:58.2.

"We are so looking forward to Barry Sheene next month now as a team!

"I would like to say a massive thank-you to the whole team, Faye Robinson, Jack Moir, Michael Moore and Nicky Toal, this is a huge effort from us all to get to this point!

"Also a huge thank-you to T Shields Transport, DW Motorcycles Scarborough, Hibbard Racing, G2 Integrated Solutions, Focus Workwear & Promotional Clothing, Altered Carbon Tattoo SBPromoVids, CPH Property Services, Signs Express Scarborough & Northallerton, Stephen Marsh Flooring, Rubiks Paint and Body, Trifecta Scaffolding Scarborough and Pipe Werx motorcycle exhausts.

"Also a massive thank-you to all sponsors and friends around Scarborough who came this weekend to support, that means a lot!

"Special mention to Paul Curson for the extra support to this season that meant a lot to our team.

"Last mention is to Andy Hayes and Wendy Hayes and all the team for another great event (especially the OM gate team) huge thanks to the orange army and all the medics.”