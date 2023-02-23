Scarborough’s Paul Moir is on the fast track to reaching his Oliver’s Mount dream

Newby's Paul Moir has his sights set on competing at Oliver's Mount this season

Moir, 41, said: “I started racing 18 months ago in 2021 with No Limits Racing in Standard Twins class and did four rounds of the championship and progressed nicely which was unexpected.

"So we decided in 2022 to get as many rounds in as we could which was five as we raced at Snetterton 300, Donington National, Cadwell Park, Croft then Donington GP, all with No Limits Racing.

"I have done very well in this short period so we decided we would chase to get to national licence, aiming to compete at Oliver’s Mount events.

Newby's Paul Moir in racing action last season Photo by R&L Photography

“You start at Novice intermediate then after you get 10 signatures at that level for finishing races (a signature per race on each day at a weekend) then its on to Clubman licence. I have nearly achieved this already, I have seven signatures and am only three away from national licence.

"We have Snetterton in March and Cadwell in April with NLR to gain these signatures, then I will be putting in entries for Cock O’the North on July 1-2, Barry Sheene Classic on July 22-23 and the Steve Henshaw Gold Cup on September 23-24 at Oliver’s Mount as a newcomer.”

Moir, who works for McCain, has had an interest in motorcycles since his teenage years, but only recently took it up as a sport.

He added: “From the age of 15 I had an interest in motorbikes, and when I turned 18 I bought my first super sport bike.

Racing at Oliver's Mount

"With a best friend we did trackdays on them for around six years. Then family life took centre stage until three years ago when I bought a road bike, but it was not like it was 18 years ago on roads so I decided to have a go at my dream of racing.

“I have smashed my own expectations and we are hopeful we can make 2023 the best year so far on this journey.

"I have gained a lot of support with sponsorship from local businesses.