Stars head to Kilburn for Pickering & District Motor Club centenary year off-road hill climb

​In it’s centenary year Pickering and District Motor Club are once again returning to Kilburn to run their off-road motorcycle hill climb on Sunday, June 18.
Published 15th Jun 2023
The club has run the annual event since 2011 and has seen it steadily increase in popularity with riders and spectators alike.

The event attracts riders from across the North of England with previous champions returning to do battle once again in various classes to suit different machines and rider age groups.

The competition is in the form of a knockout competition with two riders going head-to-head up the hill which steepens to a near vertical slope at the top just before the finish line.

Matt Stubbings, the Pickering and District Motor Club President, said: “For any club or organisation to have run successfully for 100 years is a phenomenal achievement and it’s the people behind the scenes that make this a possibility.

"PDMC aim to keep things simple, a safe, enjoyable environment that’s inclusive to all whilst providing some high class competitive racing.

"Anyone with a passion for motorsport can get involved with PDMC, whether it’s setting tracks up, helping organise and run events, spectate, race or even a combination of all of the above.”

Excellent views of the competition are available from the bottom of the hill, or for the more energetic spectator they can climb to a spectator area at the top.

Further information is available via the Pickering & District Motor Club Facebook page.

