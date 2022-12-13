Whitby’s Holly Dixon and Scarborough’s Bill Reeves secure victories at Baxter Trophy trial
Moorsholm’s Andy Chilton and Ian Austermuhle from Malton had a great battle for the Jacky Baxter Trophy at Scarborough DMC’s trial, the former edged the win by four marks.
Austermuhle lost ground on the fourth section, losing seven on this one to Chilton’s single mark ride, writes John Watson.
Guisborough’s Sean Robinson finished third well ahead of Huddersfield’s Willian Tolson and Spen Valley’s Max Chadwick.
A massive entry of almost 140 riders tackled the three-lap, 12-section course and a strong entry in Clubman B class provided the closest competition. Duncan Fairlie’s excellent clean ride ride saw off Richard Harrison from Whitby, after Harrison lost one mark on the third.
Helmsley’s Richard Hildrick finished in third just one mark further back.
Impressive rides came from Whitby’s Holly Dixon to win Youth B, and Youth Inter winner, Bill Reeves (Scarborough).
Both these riders are sponsored by former British Trials Champion Michael Brown, also from Scarborough.
Results, Expert: 1 Andrew Chilton (Birkett Scorpa) 6, 2 Ian Austermuhle (Beta) 9, 3 Sean Robinson (Graham Charlton TRS) 36. Intermediate: 1 Peter Sharp (Camio JBR) 21, 2 Matt Handley (TRS) 43 m/c`s 3 Alick Sharp (Sherco) 43. Clubman A: 1 Chris Barnett (Gas Gas) 16, 2 Mark Taylor (Beta) 17, 3 Philip Baxter (SWM) 23. Clubman B: 1 Duncan Fairlie (TRS) 0, 2 Richard Harrison (Scorpa) 1, 3 Richard Hildrick (Beta) 2. Adult White: 1 Vincent Castleton (Montesa) 7 m/c`s, 2 Stuart Peel (Gas Gas) 7, 3 Ian Thompson (Triumph) 13. Twinshock: 1 Andrew Rawding (Fantic) 12. Youth Inter: 1 Bill Reeves (MBR Sherco) 12, 2 Joe Wray (Muc-Off Gas Gas) 76, 3 Mason Vasey (Gas Gas) 82. Youth B: 1 Holly Dixon (MBR Scorpa) 65, 2 Reuben Norris (Fremoto TRS) 117. Youth C: 1 Rowan Harland (Beta) 25. Youth D: 1 Frankie Carter (Beta) 42, 2 Vaughn Harland (Beta) 57 m/c`s, 3 Harry Tindall (Oset) 57. Youth D ooc: George Hatter (TRS) 38. Youth Novice: 1 J Trotter (Scorpa) 8, 2 C Gallagher (Beta) 22, 3 R Diaz (Beta) 58.