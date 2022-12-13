Whitby’s Holly Dixon and Scarborough’s Bill Reeves secure victories at Baxter Trophy trial

Moorsholm's Andy Chilton won the Expert Class at the Jacky Baxter Trophy on Sunday at Scarborough DMC by four marks.

Austermuhle lost ground on the fourth section, losing seven on this one to Chilton’s single mark ride, writes John Watson.

Guisborough’s Sean Robinson finished third well ahead of Huddersfield’s Willian Tolson and Spen Valley’s Max Chadwick.

A massive entry of almost 140 riders tackled the three-lap, 12-section course and a strong entry in Clubman B class provided the closest competition. Duncan Fairlie’s excellent clean ride ride saw off Richard Harrison from Whitby, after Harrison lost one mark on the third.

Scarborough's Elliot Woodall in action at the Jacky Baxter trial at Scarborough DMC

Helmsley’s Richard Hildrick finished in third just one mark further back.

Impressive rides came from Whitby’s Holly Dixon to win Youth B, and Youth Inter winner, Bill Reeves (Scarborough).

Both these riders are sponsored by former British Trials Champion Michael Brown, also from Scarborough.