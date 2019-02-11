Nine up for Scarborough News Performance of the Week award - VOTE NOW

It's time to vote for the Scarborough News Performance of the Week - and there's a bumper nine candidates this week.

This week's nine candidates are:

* SCARBOROUGH ATHLETIC / 4-1 win v Stafford Rangers

* SCARBOROUGH RUFC / 29-20 win at York

* ANGEL ATHLETIC / Dumped rivals Trafalgar out of NRCFA Sunday Cup

* ITIS ITIS ROVERS / Beat Unicorn 6-2 to make it into NRFCA Saturday Cup semis

* ANGELS NETBALL CLUB / 34-14 win over Northstead Novas

* SCARBOROUGH HOCKEY CLUB U14s / Beat Driffield 4-1 and Brigg 3-1

* SNIPER PEACHES NETBALL CLUB / 21-12 win against Rumours

* RIKKI LAWRENCE / Scored four goals in Scarborough Hockey Club's 11-0 win over Bradford

* SCARBOROUGH ATHLETIC U10s / 4-2 winners against Mansfield in the Junior Premier League

**** VOTING CLOSES 2pm ON WEDNESDAY ****