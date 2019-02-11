Nine up for Scarborough News Performance of the Week award - VOTE NOW

It's time to vote for the Scarborough News Performance of the Week - and there's a bumper nine candidates this week.
This week's nine candidates are:
* SCARBOROUGH ATHLETIC / 4-1 win v Stafford Rangers
* SCARBOROUGH RUFC / 29-20 win at York
* ANGEL ATHLETIC / Dumped rivals Trafalgar out of NRCFA Sunday Cup
* ITIS ITIS ROVERS / Beat Unicorn 6-2 to make it into NRFCA Saturday Cup semis
* ANGELS NETBALL CLUB / 34-14 win over Northstead Novas
* SCARBOROUGH HOCKEY CLUB U14s / Beat Driffield 4-1 and Brigg 3-1
* SNIPER PEACHES NETBALL CLUB / 21-12 win against Rumours
* RIKKI LAWRENCE / Scored four goals in Scarborough Hockey Club's 11-0 win over Bradford
* SCARBOROUGH ATHLETIC U10s / 4-2 winners against Mansfield in the Junior Premier League
**** VOTING CLOSES 2pm ON WEDNESDAY ****