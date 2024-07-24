Olympics 2024: who will win first gold for Team GB? ChatGPT predicts
- ChatGPT attempts to predict who will win the first gold medal for Team GB at Paris 2024.
- The AI-chatbot had a 50% success rate with predictions during Euro 2024 group stage.
- Adam Peaty, Katie Archibold and Beth Shriever among those tipped to potentially win the first Team GB gold.
The torch is on its way to Paris and the Olympic games are about to begin. Excitement is building as athletes from Team GB look to claim glory in their events this summer.
Future superstars and returning legends will all be taking part in the 2024 Olympics. But which athlete will claim the first gold medal for Team GB?
Great Britain finished fourth in the table at the Tokyo games three summers ago and will be looking to build on that success. As the preparations for the Olympics ramps up ahead of the opening ceremony this week, we decided to ask ChatGPT who might be Team GB’s first gold medalist.
Who will win the first gold medal for Team GB?
We asked ChatGPT to try and predict who could be the first athlete to take home gold for Team GB in the Paris Olympics. Earlier in the summer we used the AI-tool for predictions during the Euro 2024 group stages and it was surprisingly accurate, getting about 50% right.
For its Olympic prediction, it said: “One strong contender is Katie Archibald in track cycling. Archibald is expected to compete in three events: the team pursuit, the omnium, and the madison, with Team GB being particularly strong in the team pursuit where they are ranked number one.”
Quick note that this prediction is very unlikely to come true as Katie Archibald is actually out of the Olympics due to a broken leg. So if Team GB does see gold medal success in track cycling, it will have to come from a different rider.
The AI continued: “Beth Shriever, the reigning BMX racing gold medalist from Tokyo, is also a strong candidate to win another gold. Additionally, the British rowing team is anticipated to perform well, especially in the men's sweep events (pair, four, and eight).
“Other notable athletes include Adam Peaty in swimming, who will be competing in the 100m breaststroke, and Tom Daley in diving, aiming to defend his title in the 10m synchronised platform event. While it's challenging to pinpoint exactly who will secure the first gold, these athletes and events are among the top prospects for Team GB's early success at the Paris Olympics.”
When do those athletes compete?
The Paris Olympics opening ceremony will take place on Friday, 26 July and in a twist on the usual setting, it will be held along the Seine River in the centre of the city. Normally the ceremonies take place in the main arena for the games.
Events do actually start before the opening ceremony on 26 July, with the early stages of the football kicking-off on Wednesday, 24 July. But most events will start following the opening of the games.
If a cyclist is to win Team GB’s first gold, we will have to wait until the second week. Track cycling doesn’t begin until Monday, 5 August.
Adam Peaty and the swimming events will start on the first day of the Olympic Games proper (Saturday, 26 July). So that puts him in good stead to pick up an early gold for Team GB.
The final of the women’s BMX Racing, if reigning champion Beth Shriever makes it, is scheduled to take place on Friday, 2 August. It falls on Day 7 of the games and follows the freestyle BMX events early in the week - which Team GB also won gold in at the Tokyo games.
The Olympic games always throw up plenty of surprises, so perhaps the first gold for Team GB will come from an unexpected source. Time will have to tell.
Are you excited for the Olympic games this summer? Let us know which events you will be looking out for in particular in the comments below.
