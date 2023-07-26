24-hour Barons Fitness Padel Challenge nets over £2,000 for Scarborough Special Care Baby Unit

24-hour Barons Fitness Padel Challenge netted over £2,000 for Scarborough SCBU.

The unit is designed to help care for premature and unwell babies, offering high quality medical care and support, writes Charlie Hopper.

Barons’ manager Paul White, who holds the charity close to his heart, said: “I hadn’t really heard of SCBU until more recently when my partner gave birth to our son who arrived early.

“The team at Scarborough SCBU offered us lots of support and nursed him back to health.

“It’s amazing how many people you speak to who have been through it as well and we just wanted to show a bit of support for them, for what they did for us.”

The event got underway at 2pm on Friday afternoon, with the first four players taking to the court.

White added: “We had gym members and non-members who took part and the idea was to give them all one hour time slots.

“To play Padel you need four people, and the plan was for the group to play for an hour and then swap throughout the night.

The fundraiser had raised over £2,000 for the SCBU and White admitted that he had no expectations for the amount of money they would raise.

He said: “We came into it the fundraiser with no expectations really and we just wanted to raise as much money as we could.

"We had charity buckets in the reception, and we set up a go fund me page for people to donate.

“Hopefully the charity work will continue to support all the areas within the SCBU and I’d like to think that we can keep it going in the future but that will always rely on people being involved.”