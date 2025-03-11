The Jack & Jill winners - Gary and Heather Yates from Archers of Bridlington and Burton Agnes (ABBA)

The 13th ABBA Dabba Do Longbow tournament, sponsored by Black Ridge Archery Ltd, took place at the Archers of Bridlington and Burton Agnes on Saturday, March 8.

56 archers from 19 Clubs from across the Yorkshire region, including two from Lancashire and two juniors, took part on a warm, sunny day.

As is customary at the tournament, Sherry and fruit cake with cheese was served at the intervals.

At the end of the tournament, an Agincourt Volley was also shot, to see which senior and junior could get closest to the centre of the target.

Arrows on and off the target at the tournament

The Lady Paramount for the shoot, Driffield Mayor Georgina Lucas, who also shot in the competition. presented the trophies.

A spokesperson said: “We’d like to thank Georgina for being our Lady Paramount for the shoot; Mike, Sandy and Sue for the excellent catering; Caz for running the raffle; our members for setting up, running and packing everything away and all of the archers for making it another excellent shoot and also for helping to keep the traditional English Longbow alive in the Yorkshire area.”

The winners were:

Champions

Lady Longbow Champion: Helen Falkingham from Bowmen of Leeds

Lady Longbow 2nd Place: Angela Hebdige from Chantry Bowmen

Lady Longbow 3rd Place: Carol Byde from BL-BS

Gent Longbow Champion: Ged Hebdige from Chantry Bowmen

Gent Longbow 2nd Place: Patrick Revell from All Abilities Archery

Gent Longbow 3rd Place: Andrew Borowik from Wakefield Archers

Junior Gent Longbow Champion: Edward Chester from ABBA

Junior Gent 2nd place: Ben Wraight from St George’s

Team Trophy: The Team trophy was won by Chantry Bowmen – Ged Hebdige, Colin Hope and Angela Hebdige

The Jack & Jill Trophy was won by ABBA – Gary Yates and Heather Yates

Individual Trophies

Best Gold Senior: Carol Byde, BL-BS; Best Gold Junior: Edward Chester, ABBA

Worst white (all): Mark Bayes, ABBA. This also included an extra prize this year, a book “The beautiful poetry of Donald Trump”

Agincourt Volley Best Gold Senior: Sue Jones, ABBA

Agincourt Volley Best Gold Junior : Ben Wraight, St Georges

The 2025 Abba Dabba Do mugs were won by Les Wild, Fiona Chester, Helen Falkingham and Alex Fermor

A 3-Gold end was also achieved by Gaynor Moorhouse on the day.

For the full results go to www.archersbba.co.uk.