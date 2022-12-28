Ace Liam Mellor nets Hackness & Scarborough Tennis Club Men’s Singles Trophy

Liam Mellor picks up the Hackness & Scarboro Singles Trophy

The Annual Club Championship Trophy Presentation was held at the East Ayton Lodge recently and was combined with their AGM followed by a buffet, music and dancing.

The highlight of the evening was the presentation of the Men's Singles Trophy to Liam Mellor, a very popular and deserved reward for his contribution to the success of the Men's A team this year.

The other winners were:

Sue Kendall for the Ladies Singles

Liam Mellor and Patrick Robinson for the Men's Doubles

Sue Kendall and Jacqui Speakman for the Ladies Doubles

Paul Zac and Jacqui Speakman for the Mixed Doubles

Steve Brindle for the Men's Singles Plate

Hannah Longman for the Ladies Singles Plate

Peter Lee and David Mitchell for the Men's Doubles Plate

Hannah Butterworth and Jan Fell for the Ladies Doubles Plate.

Mark White, the former Secretary of the Scarborough and District Tennis League, has in his possession a number of trophies relating to the league which are now defunct.

Some have been repurposed within the local tennis environment but one trophy stands out, the Mark Hick Trophy for the Men's Singles Champion.