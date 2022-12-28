Ace Liam Mellor nets Hackness & Scarborough Tennis Club Men’s Singles Trophy
The Hackness and Scarborough Tennis Club’s top performers were recognised at their annual presentation evening.
The Annual Club Championship Trophy Presentation was held at the East Ayton Lodge recently and was combined with their AGM followed by a buffet, music and dancing.
The highlight of the evening was the presentation of the Men's Singles Trophy to Liam Mellor, a very popular and deserved reward for his contribution to the success of the Men's A team this year.
The other winners were:
Sue Kendall for the Ladies Singles
Liam Mellor and Patrick Robinson for the Men's Doubles
Sue Kendall and Jacqui Speakman for the Ladies Doubles
Paul Zac and Jacqui Speakman for the Mixed Doubles
Steve Brindle for the Men's Singles Plate
Hannah Longman for the Ladies Singles Plate
Peter Lee and David Mitchell for the Men's Doubles Plate
Hannah Butterworth and Jan Fell for the Ladies Doubles Plate.
Mark White, the former Secretary of the Scarborough and District Tennis League, has in his possession a number of trophies relating to the league which are now defunct.
Some have been repurposed within the local tennis environment but one trophy stands out, the Mark Hick Trophy for the Men's Singles Champion.
If anybody thinks they have any claim on this trophy please contact the Scarborough News on [email protected]