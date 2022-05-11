Nortonthorpelegend at Charm Park by Tom Milburn Photography

The ground had been watered to produce ground described as good to firm, good in places and several jockeys strengthened their leads in the area championships with John Dawson and Jack Power well clear in their respective titles.

There was no more popular winner than in the Mixed Open race as Nortonthorpelegend owned and ridden by Brompton-based Hester Hardy, stormed to victory and cause an upset over odds on rival Wonderoftheworld and Henry Crow.

Trained by Jess Gillam, Nortonthorpelegend tracked the runner up till three out and with the winner travelling easily, quickly went clear in the home straight to win in impressive style and give Hester her first winner between the flags.

The locally based Hester is currently studying agriculture at Newcastle University and hopes long term to become a land agent.

The winner was a former inmate of Rebecca Menzies and has proved to be the perfect schoolmaster.

“Will Easterby recommended him to me, to ride a winner that was the dream and he’s been an absolute legend,” said Hester, who rides out for Tim Easterby in her spare time.

Hester also went on to be awarded with the Scarborough Races Moment Of The Season and after an early education in the pony club and eventing looks set to surely have more success in this sphere.

Fivecardstud was another popular winner in the opening Conditions race under Harry Carlisle trained by Sarah Fanning.

The winner looked to appreciate this better ground and quickened away on the approach to the last and cause another surprise to beat the John Dawson ridden Roycano, whilst the southern raider in Dream Conti was back in third.

This was Harry's second winner aboard the 11yo and with that victory under his belt could find more success towards the end of the season.

Ridelonglivelong took the Open Maiden for trainer Cherry Coward under John Dawson, however was a shade lucky in the process.

Sat in third “weird Ian” as he is known at home, saw his two rivals Doctor Tom and Sabik crash out at the second last and last fence respectively, allowing Ridelonglivelong to come home a fortunate winner.

Purchased by Jacqueline Coward in Ireland, this 6yo is half brother to the talented hurdler and chaser Dazzling Susie.

It is unlikely this winner will go to the sales, however it sounds as if he is well named.

“He’s not the most straightforward at home, he has plenty of character,” said Sam Coward.

The Sheila Crow debutant Sabik looked set to win when coming down at the last and will surely atone soon, whilst Elusive Secret and Taita Hills filled the places.

Desjay was continuing his good form in the Novice Horse Championship race and ran out an easy winner under Jack Power and would complete a double for trainer Jack Teal.

The pair were always to the fore and easily went clear two out to beat Beauvallon Bay and Tom Chatfield Roberts, whilst Sum It Up and Charlie Marshall was third, with all three runners coming from different areas.

This was Teal's 15th winner of the season and his best by far, while Power notched his way to dispute second for the Men’s National Novice Title, with Charlie Sprake extending his lead with a double.

Pillowman was another notch in Teals double but this time for jockey Christy Furness, the pair settled in behind Mustmeetalady who tried to make it a strong test of stamina, however the winner hit the front approaching two out and held on well from a rallying Mustmeetalady under Joe Wright.

The odds on favourite didn’t make things look easy and had to be kept up to his work after the last to hold on, whilst the second looks as though a stiff test of stamina will be more to his liking.

Il Padrino justified his short price in the concluding Maiden Conditions race under Will Easterby for trainer Louise Bevin.

The pair made all the running and had only Dastardly Dick to fend off after the last under Ross Wilson, whilst Taita Sunrise was back in third under Charlie Marshall for Andrew Pennock who made the mammoth journey up North the day before.

Bought at Goffs UK summer sale in 2020, this son of Milan is likely to improve further been half brother to the very talented Major Dundee and Onenightinvienna.