News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING

Air Benders beat Bridlington Table Tennis League Division Two leaders Quality Service 5-4

Air Benders defeated Division Two leaders Quality Service 5-4 in the Bridlington Table Tennis League.
By Andy Bloomfield
Published 10th Dec 2023, 07:00 GMT
John Ockenden scored twice for Air Benders in their 5-4 win against Division Two leaders Quality Service. PHOTOS BY TONY WIGLEYJohn Ockenden scored twice for Air Benders in their 5-4 win against Division Two leaders Quality Service. PHOTOS BY TONY WIGLEY
John Ockenden scored twice for Air Benders in their 5-4 win against Division Two leaders Quality Service. PHOTOS BY TONY WIGLEY

John Ockenden and Hans Ebert both claimed doubles, and Joe Plant added one singles, but Sandie Edwards and Paul Senior replied with two singles each for Service, writes Tony Wigley.

The James Gang beat Spin Doctors 7-2 thanks to hat-tricks from Harrison and Leon James, and Carole James added a singles. Patrick Tallant and Gerard Ferre replied with one singles each but the James Gang have moved up to third place, four points behind the leaders.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Avengers overcame Mad Batters 6-3 with doubles from Vicky Barton, Delphine Kaye and Luda Cronin, but Robert Deegan replied with a treble for Batters.

Most Popular
Gerard Ferre scored one singles win for Spin Doctors in Division Two.Gerard Ferre scored one singles win for Spin Doctors in Division Two.
Gerard Ferre scored one singles win for Spin Doctors in Division Two.

Division One leaders Cobras lost their unbeaten record when they went down 5-4 to James Builders, Chris Deegan and Peter Clarkson both claimed doubles, but Simon James led the way with an excellent hat-trick plus strong support from Jacob and Leon James as they added one Singles each to secure victory.

The Crazy Gang whitewashed Seasiders 9-0 with maximums from Caron Holdsworth, Gavin Smithies and Paul Wilkinson, and this result means that the Crazy Gang trail Cobras by a mere two points.

Barracudas remain fourth after their 6-3 victory over The Rats, Roy Hill scored a treble, Mike Roebuck shot a brace and Tony Wigley added one single.

Robert Deegan struck twice and Tom Ryan added a singles for The Rats, who remain in sixth place.

Gavin Smithies and Leon James won the Wednesday Night Round/robin Singles tournament.

Related topics:Division Two